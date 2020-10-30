Election 10.30.2020

Tomorrow, the general election ramps up with the opening of the voting stations. Those voting stations are open tomorrow, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, which is election day.

Here are the locations in the north county…

Libraries in Paso Robles, San Miguel , Atascadero, Santa Margarita, Shandon and the Creston library.

Templeton CSD office, Atascadero lake pavilion, Atascadero National Guard armory, Atascadero clerk-recorder’s office, Heritage Ranch CSD office, mid-state fair office, Paso Robles Culinary Arts building, Paso Robles senior center, Templeton high school gym.

On the coast, Cambria, Cayucos, Morro Bay and Los Osos library,

Cambria Vets Hall, and Morro Bay community center.