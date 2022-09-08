Election Day 09.08.2022

We’re two months now from election day.

In Paso Robles, two city councilmen are running unopposed. Former school board trustee Chris Bausch and incumbent John Hamon each running unopposed in November.

Mayor Steve Martin is being challenged by Michael Rivera, who says he has lived on the central coast for a long time. He says he’s lived 50 years on the central coast, about half of that in the north county.

Michael Rivera feels strongly about drugs, and he doesn’t like the addition of cannabis dispensaries to the city of Paso Robles. Michael Rivera is a candidate for mayor in the city of Paso Robles.

The election is November 8th.