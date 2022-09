No identity yet for the person killed in a motorhome fire near Santa Margarita Tuesday night.

One person found dead after the motorhome catches fire on Blue road off highway 58 near Santa Margarita. The fire was reported at 8:30 Tuesday night.

The car fire spread to vegetation but firefighters prevented it spreading further.

The motorhome was destroyed by the fire.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.