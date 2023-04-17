Election Day Tomorrow in Paso 04.17.2023

Election day tomorrow in Paso Robles.

The vote by mail election being conducted for a vacant seat on the Paso Robles school district’s board of trustees. Just two candidates.

Kenny Enny, who was chosen by the previous board. And Angela Hollander, the teachers union candidate who emerged after a school district employee circulated petitions to remove Enny. That was under the guidance of county schools superintendent James Brescia. Brescia also contributed money to the campaigns of teachers union candidates in November’s school board election.

County clerk recorder Elaina Cano says some of the ballots will be counted by the time polls close tomorrow. It may take a week or two to count all the ballots.

30 thousand vote by mail ballots were mailed out in the Paso Robles school district. The election is supposed to be certified by mid-May.