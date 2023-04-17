Car Cruise for Kenny Enney 04.17.2023

About 40 cars cruised through Paso Robles Saturday in a show of support for candidate Kenny Enney. Enney is running for the Paso Robles School Board against Angela Hollander. The vote-by-mail election ends Tuesday, April 18th.

The rally started at the Lowe’s parking lot, then proceeded on River Road and drove south. Led by recent PRHS graduate Hunter Breese on his bright red 1952 Farmall Tractor, the caravan drove through the Albertsons parking lot and then took Niblick over the Veterans Bridge to Spring Street. Then, they headed north on Spring to downtown. After looping around the Downtown City Park several times, the caravan followed Hunter’s tractor to La Reyna’s Market on 24th Street, across from Flamson Middle School. They enjoyed tacos at La Reyna before heading off to San Miguel.

Hunter Breese said, “This was a support cruise for Kenny Enny. We put it on Facebook about a week ago. I drove my 1952 Farmall tractor to attract attention. It was fun to get it out and drive it around. We grabbed some attention for Kenny before Tuesday’s election.”

Enny was selected trustee from a number of applicants for a vacant position. That selection was made by the previous school board. A school district employee circulated petitions using an obscure provision in the education code to remove Enny. That led to the current election between Kenny Enny and Angela Hollander. Hollander has strong support from PRPE, the Paso Robles Public Educators, which is the teachers union. Local teachers unions have donated more than $17,000 to her campaign.

County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says they will begin releasing election results Tuesday evening after the polls close, but it may take a week or two to count the ballots.

About 30,000 ballots were mailed out to registered voters living in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.