Election Next Week 11.01.2022

The general election is one week from today.

County clerk-recorder Elaina Cano says voter turn out is lower than she expected.

As of yesterday, the county elections office had received just over 30 thousand ballots. There are 182 thousand registered voters in the county.

So, about 16% of registered voters have voted so far. It’s greater than the primary election so far, but less than Cano expected.

During the 2020 primary, voter turnout was 79%. Then it reached 94% in the general election.

Even the number of dead people who voted was impressive.

Again, election day is one week from today.