Elections 06.03.2022

Election returns coming in more slowly than usual.

The San Luis Obispo county clerk’s office says only 14% of registered voters have returned their ballots.

The races in the south county, district 4 with supervisor Lynn Compton defending her seat, and district two with Adam Hill’s appointee the planning commissioner trying to hold his seat. Those races will be decided next week.

If Bruce Gibson gets enough votes in district two, he may be elected.

But he is getting a strong challenge from Dr. Bruce Jones, Geoff Auslen and retired colonel John Whitworth.