A home invasion robbery yesterday in Atascadero.

Around 2:00 yesterday afternoon, three men wearing masks entered a home in the 5400 block of Capistrano avenue and stole property from the home.

The suspects demanded money. Both residents, male and female, were able to flee outside.

The suspects left the location on foot. Officers were not able to locate them.

They’re described as white male adults.

Atascadero police are investigating the incident.