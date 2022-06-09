Elections in SLO County 06.09.2022

The elections in San Luis Obispo county still hanging in the air while we wait for the county clerk-recorder’s officer to resume counting ballots. 30,000 ballots remain to be counting.

They will start counting them tomorrow morning at nine. Because many of those who voted late were republican voters. People are anxious to see if the additional votes impact the outcome.

Right now, Bruce Gibson has about 53% of the vote, which would re-elect him to the second district without needing a general election if that lead holds up.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg leads by a wide margin in the third district. She was appointed by supervisor Adam Hill to be his planning commission, and then the governor appointed her supervisor.

And in the fourth district, Jimmy Paulding leads incumbent Lynn Compton with about 58% of the vote. Paulding outspent Lynn Compton two to one, which apparently worked for the progressive from the south county.

Again, the county elections office will resume counting 30,000 remaining ballots tomorrow morning.