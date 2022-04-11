Elk Grove Shooting 04.11.2022

Another shooting in the greater Sacramento area. This time the fatal shooting occurred at a short term rental in Elk Grove.

Around two early Saturday morning, an 18-year-old man fatally shot at a house party at the short term rental.

The listing has been removed from the short term rental platform so the owners can repair the bullet holes and clean up the mess.

A spokesman for Air BnB called it an isolated incident. She said, “Most house parties at short term rentals do not end in a fatal shooting.”