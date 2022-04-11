Sacramento Felon Found Guilty 04.11.2022

A 31-year-old Sacramento man was convicted by a federal jury of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Desmaighne Mclain was on felony parole at the time of his arrest. He sold a firearm to a person he met at the parole office. Then, 15 days later, he sold the same person another fire arm.

Evidence presented at the trial indicates Mclain sold other firearms while on parole. His prior felony convictions include robbery, assault and illegal possession of a firearm. Those convictions prohibit him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Mclain will be sentenced July 11th. He faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.