San Luis Obispo county early warning sirens will undergo low-volume growl tests today and tomorrow.

The 131 sirens are spread from Cayucos to Nipomo and include San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, See Canyon, Price Canyon, Los Osos, and Avila Beach.

County emergency officials say the tests ensure that the siren system is working properly in case it is needed for an emergency. More information about the county’s emergency alert and notification systems is available at: prepareslo.org.