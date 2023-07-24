Watering Restrictions Not Required This Summer in Paso 07.24.2023

In response to the copious amounts of rain and water to California, the state has not extended statewide requirements to implement level 2 water demand management measures.

The city of Paso Robles does not project any supply shortfalls, and therefore does not anticipate instituting additional watering restrictions this summer beyond its minimum conservation requirements, which are always in effect.

Water customers will be able to water on the days and times of their choosing, but irrigation of non-functional turf at non-residential areas are still prohibited.

Minimum conservation requirements for the city that are always in effect can be found at the city of paso robles website.