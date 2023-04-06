Eric Gorham Running for Supervisor 04.06.2023

Eric Gorham is running for San Luis Obispo county supervisor.

Gorham taking out papers to run in what may be the historic fifth district. The exact boundaries have not been determined by the current board of supervisors.

Eric Gorham and his family have lived in the north county for several generations.

He worked on the campaign to get Dr. Bruce Jones elected supervisor.

The fifth district is currently represented by supervisor Debbie Arnold, but she’s likely stepping down after she completes her current term.