Campaign Donation Limit 04.06.2023

This week, San Luis Obispo county supervisors voted 3-2 to reduce the limit on an individuals campaign donations from $25 to five thousand five hundred dollars. That’s the limit for individuals.

League of Women Voters second vice president Ed Cabrera urged the board to approve the lower limit.

Recent elections have generated thousands of dollars in donations. Individuals report how much money they donate, but independent expenditure committees don’t have to report their donors. They only have to report what they spend money on.

In the current school board election underway in the Paso Robles school district, candidate Kenny Enny has received $100 donations from a long list of private citizens. But Angela Hollander has received $17 thousand dollars from the teachers unions.