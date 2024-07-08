Excessive Heat Warning Now in Effect Until Thursday 7.08.2024

The National Weather Service says there is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Take precautionary measures: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid hiking in the mountains and hills. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Heat-related emergency calls are doubling during the heatwave in Paso Robles. As triple digit temperatures & the excessive heat warning continue, Paso Robles Fire Battalion Chief Brian Lewis says The fire department is now getting around 30 calls a day when they normally only see around 15 calls, with a number of those being heat-related emergencies.