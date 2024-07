Gas prices continue to fall in California. Last week, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state fell one cent to $4.78

In San Luis Obispo County the average price for a gallon of gas during the past week dropped two cents to $5.06, according to figures from AAA.

Nationally, however, gas prices increased by five cents to $3.50 a gallon.

You can search for the lowest gas prices near you at: gasbuddy.com.