The city of Atascadero invites the community to join them for a night of family fun under the stars.

Tonight from 7 to 10 pm is family movie night; at 7 there will be games and activities: chalk drawing, frisbee tossing, mini-soccer games, and sack races.

The movie starts at 8 pm. Tonight’s film will be Moana 2, rated PG.

This event takes place at the Colony Park, 5599 Traffic Way.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Bring a low-back chair or a picnic blanket.