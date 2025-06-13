Paso Robles Groundwater Rate Charge Notice Mailed 6.13.2025

Proposition 218 notices for the proposed rate charges in the Paso Robles groundwater basin have been mailed, and may come into the hands of parcel owners in the next few days.

The notice specifies the parcel numbers of the assessor that are affected in its first page before describing the background of the proposed water charge. The notice says measurements for groundwater consumption will use “satellite and weather data to calculate the amount of groundwater consumed on a given property.”

At the end of the notice are instructions for submitting a protest. All protests must include a statement protesting the proposed rate, the name of the record owner, the identification of the parcel number(s) and/or street address of the parcel(s) in which the protest is being made, and an original signature and legibly printed name of the record owner.

Protests can be submitted in-person in the public hearing scheduled for August 1st, or mailed to the Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority at PO Box 82, Paso Robles, California 93447.