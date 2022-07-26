Farm News 07.26.2022

At the California mid state fair, market show hogs and the meat goat show getting underway at 8 and 8:30 this morning, respectively.

The market show hogs have 4-H going before FFA. The meat goat show is the opposite. FFA first, then 4-H.

The draft horse demonstration with Harris Stage Lines begins at six.

The entertainment includes Carbon City Lights, Mac Powell, and Colt Ford is on the main grand stand tonight. That is a free concert at 7:30 this evening. Colt Ford is a country artist from Georgia.