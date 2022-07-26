Dr. Bruce Jones at the Mid State Fair 07.26.2022

Dr. Bruce Jones joined local Republican Party members at their booth at the California Mid-State Fair Monday afternoon. Jones is challenging Supervisor Bruce Gibson for his seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.

Jones says he’s met a lot of people, he says some are not aware of the supervisor’s race in the newly drawn 2nd Supervisorial District. He says, “I’m impressed how many care about the future of the county, particularly many young people. Some say they’re not concerned, but I’ve talked with many of them, and they do care about the county.”

Jones is a retired Orthopedic Surgeon who served several years as chair of the Templeton Advisory Group, which deals with county land use issues.

Jones finished second in the June Primary. He faces Supervisor Bruce Gibson in November’s General Election.