A 32-year old man died Friday night in a car crash on 101 in Paso Robles.

The crash occurred around 10:35 Friday night.

It was north of highway 46 west, the turn off to Cambria. The driver of a Nissan pathfinder left the road and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle struck a chain-link fence and rolled several times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He died later at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.