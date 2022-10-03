Paso Robles Police Chase Stolen Car 10.03.2022

A stolen car spotted yesterday afternoon in Paso Robles led the police on a high speed chase on SB 101. At times, the stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey, reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The driver exited 101 in San Luis, and continued north on highway one. It came to a stop after becoing disabled near the California Men’s Colony.

27-year-old Javier Alexander Perez-Andrade was arrested for felony evading a police officer. Two juveniles in the car were turned over to responsible parties.

Perez-Andrade was also charged with two counts of felony child endangerment. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.