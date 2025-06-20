Fatal Collision on Highway 46 Wednesday Night 6.20.2025

press release TC fatal (002) (1)

A two vehicle traffic collision occurred on Wednesday night in Paso Robles at the intersection of highway 46 and Mill road, near Vina Robles.

Emergency crews received reports of the crash at around 9:31 pm, with injuries already confirmed.

Emergency crews arrived to find both vehicles were blocking the lanes of the road, and had to extricate two people from one of the vehicles.

One of the drivers later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.