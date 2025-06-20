New Affordable Housing Project in Cambria 6.20.2025

On Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, a $1.3 million allocation was awarded to an affordable housing project in Cambria.

This project, known as Cambria Pines, is a three-acre housing development with 33 units, intended to serve lower income families. The development will feature a community center, a learning center, an outdoor playground, and a laundry room.

The total cost for the project is $28 million. Funds will come from other financing partners and state grants.

The development is slated to be built along Schoolhouse lane in Cambria.