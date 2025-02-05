Fatal Traffic Collision on Creston Road, Vehicle Engulfed in Flames 2.05.2025

A fatal traffic collision took place on Monday afternoon on Creston road, South of Camp 8 road.

CHP released a statement on this collision yesterday. The release says a driver of a 2005 ford escape was traveling at an unsafe high rate of speed northbound on Creston road.

CHP says due to the high rate of speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and collided with an oil pipe fence just east of the roadway. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and the driver was unable to escape the vehicle.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released, pending identification by the San Luis Obispo coroner’s office.