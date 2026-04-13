Federal Judge Rules Temporary Closure of Oceano Dunes to Protect Bird 04.13.2026

Friends of the Oceano dunes announced that a court ruled the California Department of Parks and Recreation violated the endangered species act by allowing motorized vehicle use that harms snowy plover birds.

The court says that use of off-road vehicles in the Oceano dunes results in the illegal “take” of the species, protected by the endangered species act. This ruling prohibits state parks from issuing new permits or authorizations of motorized vehicle use in the snowy plover habitat at Oceano dunes. Jorge Moreno with California state parks released a statement, disagreeing with the court ruling.

Because of the ruling, Oceano dunes SVRA will be temporary closed to camping and off-road vehicle use south of Arroyo Grande creek beginning Tuesday, April 14th.