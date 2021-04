Field of Light reopens in Paso Robles. The 15-acre field with 58-thousand solar-powered fiber optic lights illuminated last night. It’s the first time since it closed in December because of covid and the government-imposed shutdown.

Adult admission is $30-40 dollars, depending on the day. Children’s admission is $9.50 to $22.

Critics say Bruce Munro’s field of light is more exciting than a sponge bath.

It’s now back in operation on the east side of Paso Robles, off highway 46 east.