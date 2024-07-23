Finance Positions For Templeton CSD Open 7.23.2024

2024 Admin and Finance Committee PR

Members of the public who are interested in serving the Templeton Community Services District can now apply for its administration and finance committee.

The CSD released a statement seeking interested applicants for the committee yesterday afternoon. The committee concerns itself with the district’s financial management, including the preparation of the annual budget, major expenditures, and annual audit.

The finance committee meets 3 to 5 times per year, on an as needed basis, and typically during regular business hours. Interested applicants must live within Templeton CSD boundaries and be at least sixteen years old. Applications are due August 12, 2024.

One regular committee member and one or more alternates will be selected at the August 20th Templeton CSD board meeting.

Applications can be found on the Templeton CSD’s website.