Prescribed Burns Scheduled at Camp Roberts For Month of May – 5.09.2025

The San Luis Obispo county Air Pollution Control District announced there will be a series of prescribed burns at Camp Roberts.

Burn dates will be May 12th through the 16th, May 19th through the 23rd, and May 27th through the 28th. A majority of the burns, approximately 8,700 acres, will occur on May 28th. Smoke will be present on the day of prescribed burns, but all agencies involved are working together to minimize smoke impacts.

The SLO APCD says children, elderly, and those with a respiratory condition are the most susceptible to health impacts of smoke, and should use caution if they smell smoke.

Burns are dependent on weather and air quality conditions, and may be rescheduled if conditions are not favorable.