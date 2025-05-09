Paso Robles Man Faces Life in Prison For Sex Crimes Against Children 5.09.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced 46-year-old Francisco Pablo Zaragoza Guzman of Paso Robles has been found guilty of nine counts of committing sex crimes against multiple children.

The DA’s office says his counts include sexual penetration of a child under 10 years of age, and six counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 using force, fear, or duress.

His crimes took place in Paso Robles and Santa Maria between 2006 and 2013, the DA’s office says. District attorney Dan Dow commended the bravery of the two survivors who reported the abuse they endured as young children.

Guzman faces a maximum sentence of over 100 years to life in prison, and a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 6, 2025.