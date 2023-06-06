Fire at Recycling Center 06.06.2023

The fire at North County Recycling in Templeton on Saturday evening, resulted in $500,000 of damage to the property, according to Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire started at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at 3360 La Cruz Way, spreading to a pile inside the building, large piles to the right of the building, and a large tractor, according to a news release. The blaze was difficult to contain with large debris piles fueling the fire.

The flames were 40 to 50 feet tall during the peak of the fire, according to Templeton Fire Captain Phillip Goldbloom. It took Firefighters two and a half hours to contain the blaze. The fire caused $500,000 of damage to the property. The destroyed tractor made up $300,000 to $400,000 of the damage, along with some damage to the outside of the building. The building is still structurally sound, according to Goldbloom. $2 million of the property was saved, the release said.

Templeton, San Luis Obispo County, Atascadero, Paso Robles and the Atascadero State Hospital Fire Departments collaborated to extinguish the blaze. On Sunday, a small fire sparked in a pile of recycling inside of the facility. Firefighters contained that fire in about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fires is under investigation,