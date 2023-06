The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport remains temporarily closed to commercial flights this week for routine maintenance.

The airport will re-open on Thursday, June 8, at 7 a.m.

According to Craig Piper, deputy director of the San Luis Obispo County Department of Airports, the airport planned the closure months ago, so no regular flights were scheduled during the maintenance period.

Private aircraft will still be allowed to land on the runway during the three-day maintenance.