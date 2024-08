A vegetation fire erupted Sunday afternoon near Santa Rosa Creek and Cypress Mountain road, west of Templeton and east of Cambria.

The fire has grown to 88 acres, and is at 50% containment. No injuries are currently reported from this incident.

Currently there is 176 personnel, 1 helicopter, and 15 engines battling the fire.

The last given update by Cal Fire was today at 6:23 am.