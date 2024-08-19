Ft Hunter Liggett Celebrates Renewable Generation & Storage 8.19.2024

Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) has become the first-ever military installation with a microgrid that uses only renewable resources and battery storage.

This puts FHL on track for California’s net zero installation by the year 2030, ahead of executive order 14057. FHL was first designated as an army net zero energy and waste pilot installation in 2011, with the goal of becoming a site that produces as much energy as it consumes.

FHL has used energy and water resiliency programs, a secondary wastewater treatment facility, and fossil fuel reduction to achieve this goal.

FHL will be celebrating this achievement in September with a ribbon cutting ceremony.