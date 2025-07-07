Fire Destroys Templeton Feed & Grain 7.07.2025

Press Release Commercial Structure Fire Templeton Feed and Grain

A fire erupted at around 11 pm on the fourth of July at Templeton Feed & Grain in the 400 block of Main street.

The fire engulfed most of the building, and spread to nearby vegetation, according to Templeton Fire. Multiple agencies from throughout SLO county responded and continued battling the blaze Saturday. Templeton residents were initially asked not to use water due to the amount needed to control and extinguish the blaze, about 2.5 million gallons on the night of the fire.

Templeton Feed & Grain was an iconic, historic landmark in the small Community Services District. The white concrete portion of the building was saved, but the 120 ft. tall mill is a complete loss and is being dismantled. The fire continues to smolder and crews will remain on the scene to address on going hot spots.

Parts of Main street between 4th and 5th are still closed. Templeton Fire received assistance from Cal Fire, Paso Fire, San Miguel Fire, and San Luis Obispo fire.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation, and anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Templeton Fire or the sheriff’s office.