CERT Offering Training Courses For Teens 7.07.2025

The Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be offering a 24 hour disaster preparedness course for teens, ages 15 to 19, at Centennial park starting Tuesday, July 8th, through Friday July 11th, from 9 am to 1 pm.

The final class will be held at fire station 3 in Paso Robles, 2924 Union road on Saturday, July 12th from 9 am to 5 pm. The cost of the course is $50.00. Paso Fire says those who complete the course will receive a certificate of completion and a teen CERT pack, containing essential response equipment, including a helmet, vest, gloves, and eye safety protection.

Participants will learn critical skills such as putting out small fires, light search and rescue, assisting those who are injured, identifying hazards, help reducing survivor stress, and more.

To participate, email John Spooner, the training coordinator at: [email protected]