Fire in Salinas Riverbed & One Outside of Paso Robles 6.30.2025

Press Release Vegetation Fire



Paso Fire & Emergency Services crews responded to a vegetation fire on Friday at about 1:40 pm in the Salinas riverbed. The fire was located near the intersection of highway 101 and the 46 east. Crews say they contained the fire to half an acre within about two hours. The cause is under investigation.

Cal Fire and county fire crews also battled a blaze on Sunday afternoon, near Remington Court and Circle B road in Paso Robles. Cal Fire also received assistance from Paso Fire, Templeton Fire, and San Miguel fire departments. Forward progress of the blaze was stopped at about 1.7 acres.