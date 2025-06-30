Morro Bay Police Arrest Felon in Possession of Fentanyl and Firearm 6.30.2025

A Morro Bay police officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Wednesday night at about 10 pm near Marina street and Morro Ave.

Officers identified the contacted driver as 40-year-old Alexander Steele of Bakersfield. Police say there was a firearm in plain view below the steering column. Steele was removed from the vehicle and detained, with records showing he was a convicted felon, and prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Officers discovered the firearm was loaded with a round in the chamber, a full magazine.

In his vehicle they also found more large-capacity rifle magazines loaded, pistol and rifle ammunition, a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, and burglary tools.

Steele was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on suspicion of multiple violations, including a felon in possession of a firearm, sales and transportation of fentanyl, and other firearm-related charges.