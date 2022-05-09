Fire in Santa Margarita 05.09.2022

A wind-driven fire spread across 20-25 acres in Santa Margarita yesterday. The fire broke out around 1:45 yesterday afternoon at the Navajo Flat staging area.

Crews fought the blaze into the night, according to Los Padres spokesperson Andrew Madsen. Local agencies helped support the Los Padres forest crew.

The Navajo Flat staging area is a recreational spot with some mobile homes, off-highway vehicle trailheads and more. Madsen said late yesterday the fire had not harmed any people or homes in that area.