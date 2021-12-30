Fire in Santa Maria 12.30.2021

Two women killed in a house fire Monday in Santa Maria are identified.

They are 66-year-old Maria Lopez and 56-year-old Alicia Lopez-Buenrostro. The two women were found in a bedroom and declared dead at the scene.

Firefighters say 13 people lived in the single story home in the Tanglewood neighborhood west of Santa Maria. Most of the residents were not home at the time of the fire around 10:20 Monday night.

Firefighters say the house had “excessive contents” inside. The cause is under investigation.