Other Stories This Thursday 12.30.2021

A ten mile stretch of highway one remains closed because of a rockslide a couple miles south of Ragged Point. If you drive highway one, you’ll see the sign at the Elephant Seal viewing area in San Simeon, the road is closed. But you can see the elephant seals.

The city of Santa Maria reports an increase in the number of gun-related crimes in 2021. The number of firearm discharge investigations up from 51 last year, to 116 in 2021. The number of person’s shot up from 16-25. The number of homicides by shooting up from 2 to five, although there were six firearm homicides in Santa Maria in the year 2019.