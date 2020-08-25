Fire Update 8.25.2020

The Dolan fire south of Big Sur continues to burn out of control, however, the weather turned out better yesterday than they anticipated. No lightning strikes, as forecast. Rennet says more resources are en-route.

Again the Dolan fire along the coast south of Big Sur has burned 20,000 acres. It’s only 10% contained. The River fire just south of Salinas has burned 48,424 acres. It’s now 28% contained. The Carmel fire has burned 6,695 acres. It is now 20% contained.

So far, no looters have been arrested in the evacuated areas of those fires, but Monterey sheriff’s department and other police agencies are patrolling the evacuated areas looking for anyone who does not belong there.