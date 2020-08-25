Dueling Demonstrations 8.25.2020

Two rallies to be held today in San Luis Obispo related to the arrest of 20-year-old activist Tianna Arata for leading a demonstration onto 101 and blocking traffic on the freeway for about 40 minutes.

During the demonstration, Arata also whacked a vehicle which turned to avoid being trapped by the protesters. She was charged with multiple offenses by the San Luis Obispo police department. Now it’s up to district attorney whether or not to prosecute Arata for those offenses.

This morning there will be a demonstration at the county courthouse in support of 20-year-old Tianna Arata.

There will also be a demonstration in support of district attorney Dan Dow a block away. That’s Sonya Whitney of Protect San Luis Obispo. She says the demonstrators in support of Dan Dow will be in a safe place away from the demonstration in front of the court house.

The rally in support of Dan Dow begins at 9:45 this morning at the corner of Monterey and Osos.

The rally in support of Tianna Arata starts at 10 near the county government center. 25000 people are expected as black lives matter is planning to bus in people from other areas. That protest is sponsored by black lives matter, a for profit group that announces on its website that it is a pro-marxist organization.