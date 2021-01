A retired San Luis Obispo firefighter accused of sending racist letters to his neighbors is cleared of wrong during.

Richard Vinenct Orcutt was set up by a former neighbor who meant to get revenge for the fire fighter complaining about his dog barking incessantly.

Richard Orcutt never wrote those letters. The former neighbor did and tried to implicate the retired firefighter.

The culprit relocated to Loomis. He has not yet been identified. The case against Orcutt is dismissed.