Fires and Weather 9.15.2020

Forecasters say we’ll see a warming trend today and tomorrow, highs up into the low to mid 90’s, then it will cool off again by the weekend.

The smoke and haze will persist. The intensity depends on the fires, particularly the Dolan fire on the coast. That fire along highway one, just south of Big Sur, has burned 118 thousand acres. It’s now 40% contained.

Since Sunday, it’s burned an additional 1200 acres. That’s produced a lot of smoke the last couple of days, particularly along the coast. 756 fire fighters are on the scene of that fire.