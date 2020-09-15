Paso Robles City Council 9.15.2020

Six months into the government imposed shut down, Paso Robles city council will discuss budget cuts. It may mean cuts to recreation and library services.

It’s taken the city council six months to talk about budget cuts. They’ve already talked about a tax increase which will go before voters in November.

And it only took two weeks to give the owners of short term rentals a break on the quarterly transient occupancy tax. Remember, they had an emergency meeting on the morning of the last Friday in March to waive penalties for late payments from STR owners and local hotels owners, despite the fact those properties captured the TOT tax when the guests paid their bills before leaving the property.

Tonight’s meeting will be a virtual meeting. You can hear it live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.