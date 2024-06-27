Fireworks Prohibited in Paso Robles 6.27.2024

With the fourth of July a week from today, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents that all fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks, are prohibited in the city of Paso Robles.

The fire department says that there is a significant upward trend in fireworks related injuries, most commonly associated with misuse.

The city of Paso Robles says they will be increasing their enforcement using aerial device technology to pinpoint locations where fireworks are being used. Citations of up to one thousand dollars will be issued to those caught setting off fireworks.

The city encourages residents to celebrate the fourth of July at Barney Schwartz park from 2 to 10 pm.