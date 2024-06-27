Good Samaritan Finds Cash, Paso PD Looking For Its Owner 6.27.2024

The Paso Robles police department is asking for the owner of a “significant amount of cash” to contact them, so it can be returned.

The department says the money was turned into them by a good samaritan recently, and asks that the person claiming the cash should be prepared to identify the general location where the money may have been lost or found, the dollar amount, and other miscellaneous details.

Police say only the rightful owner will be able to identify the packaging and other information.