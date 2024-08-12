First Days of School in SLO County School Districts 8.12.2024

Summertime is wrapping up for students across San Luis Obispo county.

This week, many of its districts will begin their 2024 – 25 school year.

Paso Robles school district will be starting Thursday, August 15th.

Atascadero unified school district’s first day is Wednesday, August 14th. Templeton school district’s first day will be next week, starting Tuesday, August 20th. Shandon, the coastal school district, San Luis coastal unified school district, and Lucia Mar’s school district will all start on Thursday, August 15th.

Members of the public are advised to drive carefully during the early morning and afternoon hours, and be on the lookout for children traveling to and from school.

Prepare accordingly for increased traffic.